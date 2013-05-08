WELLINGTON May 9 The United States' chief
prosecutor has denied that its investigation into the Megaupload
file-sharing site on charges of online piracy is an example of
Washington bowing to Hollywood pressure.
During a visit to New Zealand, U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder also said that he saw no reason why Kim Dotcom, the
founder of the defunct site who lives in New Zealand, should not
be extradited to the United States to face charges of
facilitating massive piracy of copyrighted music and movies.
"That's not true," Holder told Radio New Zealand, when asked
to respond to Dotcom's claims that Hollywood moguls are
pressuring Washington to target file-sharing sites, which can
house pirated content uploaded and downloaded by individual
users.
"(The case) was brought on the basis of facts, on the basis
of law, and it is consistent with the enforcement priorities
that this administration has had," he said.
The United States began a criminal copyright case against
Dotcom in January 2012. At Washington's request, New Zealand law
enforcement officers conducted a dramatic raid on his mansion
outside Auckland.
Attempts to have him sent to the United States for trial
were delayed after a New Zealand court last year found that New
Zealand used unlawful warrants in his arrest and illegally spied
on him in the lead-up to the raid.
An extradition hearing is scheduled for August, although it
could be delayed by further appeals. Holder said he expected
Dotcom to be extradited to the United States, adding that he was
happy with the level of cooperation with New Zealand authorities
on the case.
"There are things which are working their way through the
New Zealand court system, but we've had good communications, and
I think at the end of the day, there will be an appropriate
result," he said.
Dotcom and six associates face U.S. charges that they
conspired to infringe copyrights, launder money and commit
racketeering and fraud.
The copyright case could set a precedent for internet
liability laws and, depending on its outcome, may force
entertainment companies to rethink their distribution methods.
Dotcom maintains that Megaupload, which housed everything
from family photos to Hollywood blockbusters, was merely a
storage facility for online files, and should not be held
accountable if content stored on the site was obtained
illegally.
The U.S. Justice Department counters that Megaupload
encouraged piracy by paying money to users who uploaded popular
content and by deleting content that was not regularly
downloaded.
Holder is visiting New Zealand this week for a meeting of
attorneys general from the United States, New Zealand,
Australia, Britain, and Canada.
