WELLINGTON May 17 New Zealand announced on Sunday a capital gains tax on residential property holdings in an effort to cool soaring property prices in its largest city, Auckland.

Following a recent central bank announcement on curbing housing loans to Auckland property investors, the government said income gained on residential properties sold within two years of purchase would be taxed at up to 33 percent.

Ahead of its annual budget announcement on Thursday, the government also said it would require New Zealanders and non-residents buying and selling any property to register with the Internal Revenue Department, while non-residents would also be required to set up bank accounts in the country.

"(The rules) are aimed squarely at ensuring that property buyers - including overseas speculators - who buy residential property with the intention of selling for a gain pay their fair share of tax as required by the law," Prime Minister John Key said in a speech.

"It's not unreasonable to expect that if you buy an investment property and sell it for a gain within two years, then you should be taxed on that gain."

The new rules, which exclude primary residences, will take effect on Oct. 1, the same time that Reserve Bank of New Zealand rules to increase the deposit required from Auckland property investors will begin.

Finance Minister Bill English said the government would also consider introducing a withholding tax for non-residents selling residential property in mid-2016.

The government has been under pressure to do more to quell the housing market in Auckland, where house prices hit a record high in April, having tripled in just over a decade as the city faces a chronic housing shortage as immigration increases.

The central bank has warned of the risk that a sudden retreat in record high prices could lead to instability in the domestic market. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)