WELLINGTON May 17 New Zealand announced on
Sunday a capital gains tax on residential property holdings in
an effort to cool soaring property prices in its largest city,
Auckland.
Following a recent central bank announcement on curbing
housing loans to Auckland property investors, the government
said income gained on residential properties sold within two
years of purchase would be taxed at up to 33 percent.
Ahead of its annual budget announcement on Thursday, the
government also said it would require New Zealanders and
non-residents buying and selling any property to register with
the Internal Revenue Department, while non-residents would also
be required to set up bank accounts in the country.
"(The rules) are aimed squarely at ensuring that property
buyers - including overseas speculators - who buy residential
property with the intention of selling for a gain pay their fair
share of tax as required by the law," Prime Minister John Key
said in a speech.
"It's not unreasonable to expect that if you buy an
investment property and sell it for a gain within two years,
then you should be taxed on that gain."
The new rules, which exclude primary residences, will take
effect on Oct. 1, the same time that Reserve Bank of New Zealand
rules to increase the deposit required from Auckland property
investors will begin.
Finance Minister Bill English said the government would also
consider introducing a withholding tax for non-residents selling
residential property in mid-2016.
The government has been under pressure to do more to quell
the housing market in Auckland, where house prices hit a record
high in April, having tripled in just over a decade as the city
faces a chronic housing shortage as immigration increases.
The central bank has warned of the risk that a sudden
retreat in record high prices could lead to instability in the
domestic market.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)