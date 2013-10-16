WELLINGTON Oct 16 New Zealand infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd on Wednesday said it was buying back 24.8 million ordinary shares from the market next week for up to NZ$2.60 each.

That would be equivalent to around 0.4 percent of shares outstanding.

Infratil said it had tapped First NZ Capital Securities Limited to buy back the shares from the market on Oct. 22. The buy back follows Infratil's sell down of its stake in petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd in August.

Shares in Infratil traded at NZ$2.53 on Wednesday, near a 5 1/2-year high of NZ$2.55 hit on Tuesday. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)