By Charlotte Greenfield and Matt Siegel
| WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, Sept 20
WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, Sept 20 Nearly four years
after dozens of black-clad police rappelled into his New Zealand
mansion and cut him from a safe room, flamboyant German tech
entrepreneur and would-be hip-hop star Kim Dotcom may finally be
about to face the music.
A New Zealand court hearing starting on Monday will
determine whether Dotcom will face charges of copyright
infringement, racketeering and money laundering in the United
States related to the Megaupload file-sharing site he founded in
2005.
Well known for his hip-hop inspired photo shoots with
scantily clad women and luxury cars, Dotcom had assets including
computers, art works, a pink Cadillac and bank accounts holding
millions of dollars frozen after the 2012 raid in the hills
outside Auckland.
U.S. authorities say Dotcom and three co-accused Megaupload
executives cost film studios and record companies more than $500
million and generated more than $175 million by encouraging
paying users to store and share copyrighted material, such as
movies and TV shows.
"The U.S. ... took down the entire Megaupload site, went
ahead and froze all their assets and did this with great
publicity and public fanfare and did it in coordination with the
very powerful force in the United States, from Hollywood,"
Dotcom's lawyer, Ira Rothken, told Reuters.
"We feel as though Kim Dotcom ... will not have a fair
procedural playing field because he won't have any assets with
which to mount a defence for the largest copyright case in
history."
Thumbing his nose at U.S. authorities, Dotcom set up a new
cloud storage company call Mega after being bailed, but has
since distanced himself from the business.
CHILLING EFFECT
Monday's hearing will be watched by developers like Dotcom
working in the grey areas of the law prevalent at the Internet's
cutting edge for signs of how far Washington is willing to go to
protect U.S. copyright holders, said Tom Pullar-Strecker, who
covers technology for Fairfax Media in New Zealand
"You just have to look at what the U.S. has achieved already
through this action. Kim Dotcom's business, Megaupload, has been
destroyed really through simply taking the action," he said.
"It had an immediate chilling effect."
Megaupload accounted for about 4 percent of total traffic on
the Internet in its heyday as users stored and shared files
containing everything from wedding videos to Hollywood films.
Since his arrest, Dotcom, a German national and New Zealand
resident, has been barred from leaving the country or venturing
more than 80 km (50 miles) from his mansion, and is required to
report to police twice a week.
The prosecution must prove that a crime was committed in
both the United States and New Zealand in order to trigger an
extradition treaty between the allies.
In an opinion submitted in support of Dotcom, Harvard law
professor and copyright expert Lawrence Lessig argued that
Washington's case does not meet those requirements.
"An attempt has been made to extract facts from multiple
sources and over a wide span of time, to organise a large number
of otherwise disconnected facts by using systematic phraseology
and to juxtapose phrases in order to create an impression of
coherence and substance," Lessig wrote.
"However, the attempt fails to reach its goals."
A spokeswoman for the New Zealand Crown Law service declined
to comment.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Robert Birsel)