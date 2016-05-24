WELLINGTON May 25 The world's largest kiwi
fruit exporter, New Zealand's Zespri International Ltd, reported
record sales volumes for its Green and SunGold kiwifruit for the
season that ended March 31.
"Zespri sold 131.6 million trays in the 2015-16 season, up
21 percent on the previous season," said Zespri Chairman Peter
McBride.
The total fruit and service payment to growers for New
Zealand-grown fruit increased 22 percent on the previous year to
NZ$1.143 billion ($769.58 million), with average return per
hectare reaching a record NZ$60,758.
According to McBride, total sales revenue for the season was
NZ$1.9 billion, up 21 percent from the previous season.
Kiwifruit, which used to be known as Chinese gooseberries as
they were originally from that country, were brought to New
Zealand in the early 1900s and renamed after the nation's round
flightless bird.
($1 = 1.4852 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Sandra Maler)