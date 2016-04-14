* Australian investors back in New Zealand on cheaper kiwi
dollar
* Australian investors also in search of higher returns
* Overall foreign M&A inflows to exceed last year's NZ$9.8
bln
By Swati Pandey and Rebecca Howard
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 14 Heeding the call of
a cheaper kiwi, Australian private equity funds are rushing back
to New Zealand, joining a larger wave of foreign investors
expected to boost the country's inbound M&A deals to an all-time
high this year.
The Australian dollar has risen more than 10 percent against
its New Zealand counterpart from a historic low in
April last year. The weaker kiwi dollar helped boost investment
by Australian PE funds in New Zealand businesses to A$85 million
($65 million) in the year ended June from a mere A$3 million a
year earlier, data from the Australian Private Equity & Venture
Capital Association shows.
Industry experts expect total foreign M&A inflows to top
NZ$9.8 billion in 2015. In February, New Zealand software
company Diligent Corp agreed to a NZ$941 million ($651
million) buyout offer from a U.S. investment firm. Later this
year, shareholders of resins and coating firm Nuplex Industries
Ltd will vote on a NZ$1.05 billion takeover bid from a
Belgian chemicals maker.
Apart from the weaker kiwi dollar, Australian PE funds are
also drawn to cheap valuations for assets that investors say can
offer returns of at least 6 percent. That compares to benchmark
interest rates of around 2 percent in Australia and negative
stock market returns in Sydney.
"We will be delighted to do more stuff in New Zealand," said
Justin Ryan, managing partner at Sydney-based Quadrant Private
Equity. "It's not a large market (and) that presents some
challenges, but there are certain areas in the economy that
they're very good at. Branded consumer products is one."
Quadrant Private Equity is scouring for "good quality
assets" in New Zealand, Ryan said, after what he called
successful investments in retailer Kathmandu Holdings
and retirement village Summerset Group Holdings.
New Zealand's 50-share benchmark index has risen 7
percent year-to-date - among the best performing indices in the
developed world. By contrast, Australia's benchmark index
is down 4.55 percent.
Two of Australia's biggest private equity firms Pacific
Equity Partners and Archer Capital late last year made
acquisitions in New Zealand's education, pharmaceutical and
agribusiness sectors. Interest is also strong in the utility and
healthcare space.
COMMON SYSTEMS
Australian investors also find comfort in similar legal and
regulatory systems in New Zealand.
"Population growth in New Zealand is strong, the yield on a
lot of investments is attractive, and we have confidence in the
regulatory and political systems," said Andrew Chambers, senior
research analyst at Martin Currie Australia who helps manage A$5
billion ($3.83 billion) in assets.
The interest from Australian PE firms and fund managers,
historically strong investors in assets across the Tasman sea,
comes at a time when investment from home-grown kiwi funds are
shrinking.
"A lot of New Zealand private equity players are not raising
money or they have got succession issues or they are winding
up," said Adrian Loader, founding partner at Sydney-based
private equity firm Allegro Funds.
"So what you probably see is that more Australian people are
doing Australia New Zealand deals."
Besides, Australian funds have more firepower to execute
larger deals compared to their smaller NZ counterparts, said Tim
Tubman, partner at New Zealand law firm Chapman Tripp.
"The Aussie funds are also bigger than ours, so can look at
deals of a transaction size that the NZ funds find more
challenging."
($1 = 1.3053 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.4447 New Zealand dollars)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)