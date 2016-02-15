(Recasts to combine deals, adds market reactions)

By Rebecca Howard

WELLINGTON, Feb 15 A pair of diverse New Zealand firms said they received takeover offers worth $1.33 billion in total, as low interest rates and the weak Kiwi dollar combine to put a range of companies in a low-flying market firmly on the radar for global dealmakers.

With one offer for an industrial manufacturer and another bid - already agreed - for a software maker, New Zealand watchers said on Monday the deals may be the start of a broad wave of interest, tipping cash-rich private equity houses as future potential asset buyers.

In the larger of the two deals, resins and coating company Nuplex Industries Ltd said Belgian rival Allnex Belgium SA/NV, backed by private equity firm Advent International Corp, made a bid valuing the company at around NZ$1.05 billion ($695 million). Nuplex said it's in "advanced discussions" with the bidders.

Separately software company Diligent Corp said its board had agreed a NZ$941 million buyout offer from U.S. investment firm Insight Venture Partners. Diligent said its board has recommended shareholders accept the deal.

"There's been a lot of talk that there's potential for mergers and acquisitions in the market as a whole and we are only now really starting to see it," said Philip Hunter, a broker with First NZ Capital. Low interest rates combined with a weak New Zealand dollar create "a conducive environment," Hunter said.

Shares in both Nuplex and Diligent surged on the deal news.

Nuplex said it had first entered talks with Allnex last October, and that after three revisions on deal terms it now considers the offer to be "attractive" for shareholders. The price represents a 44 percent premium to last Friday's close, and Nuplex stock closed 30 percent higher on Monday.

Meanwhile the deal for Diligent offers a 31 percent premium to the shares' Friday close, and the stock finished 27 percent higher on Monday.

Analysts and fund managers said they expected to see more offers for New Zealand assets this year, though they weren't immediately able to predict what might be next on the block, nor how much in offers assets might attract.

"Market conditions are perfect for this type of merger and acquisition activity. It could be a year where we see a lot more of it," said Hamilton Hindin Greene Investment Advisor Grant Williamson. ($1 = 1.5029 New Zealand dollars)

