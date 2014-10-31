WELLINGTON Oct 31 The New Zealand Debt Management Office (NZDMO) said on Friday four banks will be on the syndication panel for the launch of its 2035 bond.

The NZDMO plans to issue up to NZ$1.5 billion of a Sept 20 2035 New Zealand government bond, subject to market conditions.

Deutsche Bank (New Zealand Branch), HSBC , UBS AG (Australia branch), and Westpac Banking Corp will be the joint-lead managers for the issue.

