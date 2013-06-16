WELLINGTON, June 17 New Zealand broadcaster
MediaWorks Ltd was placed in receivership on Monday after its
private equity owners and bankers failed to agree on a
refinancing deal, but new owners have been lined up.
Investors led by Australian businessman Rod McGeoch, a
director of gaming company SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd
and chairman of Vantage Private Equity Ltd, are set to
take over the company which operates New Zealand's TV3 and
Channel 4 television networks, and a string of radio stations.
"We have put in place a capital structure that will see debt
levels reduced from over NZ$700 million to less than NZ$100
million. This puts the company in a much stronger financial
position," McGeoch said in a statement.
Australian private equity firm Ironbridge bought publicly
listed MediaWorks in 2007, when it was majority owned by
Canadian broadcaster Canwest, for NZ$740 million ($597 million)
in a highly leveraged deal.
But its debt structure became unsustainable after the global
financial crisis, MediaWorks managing director, Sussan Turner
said in a statement.
A group of banks -- Westpac, Rabobank, and RBS --
appointed financial advisory firm KordaMentha to administer the
company.
The receivers said business would continue as usual, funding
would continue to be provided, and there would be no job losses
as a new structure and owners were put in place.