WELLINGTON, June 20 The founder of the outlawed
Megaupload file-sharing site denounced on Thursday "the largest
data massacre in the history of the internet", after a European
firm wiped out private photos, videos and documents stored on
servers used by the site.
Dutch firm LeaseWeb said it had in February erased 630
servers rented by Megaupload, about a year after U.S.
authorities closed the site and charged its operators with
facilitating online piracy, racketeering and money laundering.
"Our lawyers have repeatedly asked LeaseWeb not to delete
Megaupload servers while court proceedings are pending in the
U.S.," Kim Dotcom said on Twitter.
"We were never warned about the deletion," Dotcom said,
adding that the loss of the files had reduced him to tears.
Dotcom, who also goes by the name Kim Schmitz, has New
Zealand residency. He and his colleagues are fighting
extradition to the United States.
He argues that Megaupload was merely a storage facility for
online files, and should not be held accountable for the content
of those files.
LeaseWeb said it had been maintaining the servers at its own
expense since Megaupload was shuttered in January 2012. After
the servers sat inactive for a year, and with no requests to
access them, it said it had informed Megaupload that it would
delete them.
"After a year of nobody showing any interest in the servers
and data we considered our options ... we commenced the
re-provisioning of the servers in February 2013," LeaseWeb said
in a blog post.
The deleted servers represent a fraction of servers
Megaupload had leased around the world to provide storage space
for users who uploaded everything from family photos to pirated
Hollywood films onto the file sharing site.
In North America alone, Megaupload leases 1,100 servers from
Carpathia Hosting, while Cogent Communications Group Inc
also provides servers.
Dotcom said he still had the support of the two companies in
maintaining files on their respective servers.
U.S. internet rights groups have been fighting to preserve
Megaupload files to enable users to try to regain access to
content which do not contain illegally downloaded material.
Dotcom's extradition hearing has been pushed back as far as
April 2014 as the case has faced multiple delays after a police
raid on the flamboyant entrepreneur's mansion was deemed illegal
by a New Zealand court. Dotcom is free on bail.
