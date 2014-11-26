WELLINGTON Nov 26 Internet entrepreneur Kim
Dotcom, one of the world's most wanted cyber fugitives, says his
nearly three-year fight against extradition to the United States
to face online piracy charges has left him broke.
Dotcom, the New Zealand resident who once flaunted a fleet
of vintage cars, a fully staffed rented mansion and
globe-trotting holidays, said that his wealth had evaporated due
to mounting legal fees which had resulted in the departure of
most of his legal team.
The German national is due in a New Zealand court on
Thursday, when he may be remanded in prison for allegedly
breaching his bail conditions ahead of his extradition hearing,
which has been pushed back to mid-2015.
Dotcom, who also goes by the name of Kim Schmitz, stands
accused of massive copyright infringement related to the
Megaupload file sharing site he founded in 2005.
"My legal team has recently resigned because I ran out of
money after spending $10 million to try and defend myself,"
Dotcom said on Tuesday, speaking via teleconference at a digital
technology conference in London. "I'm officially broke right
now."
Set up in 2005, Megaupload accounted for around 4 percent of
total traffic on the Internet in its heyday as users stored and
shared files containing everything from wedding videos to
Hollywood films.
