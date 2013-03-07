(Corrects year of police raid to 2012 in paragraphs 1, 3, 5)
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, March 7 A court ruled on Thursday
that Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom can sue New Zealand's spy
agency for illegal surveillance, opening the government up to
more scrutiny over its role in an unlawful 2012 police raid on
the internet entrepreneur's home.
The New Zealand Appeals Court rejected an application from
the attorney general, acting on behalf of the Government
Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), to exclude the agency
from the lawsuit. New Zealand's High court ruled last year the
agency could be held liable for illegally spying on Dotcom.
Dotcom is seeking damages from the government for its role
in a raid in January 2012, when New Zealand police helicopters
swooped on the flamboyant entrepreneur's mansion at the request
of U.S. authorities.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation accuses Dotcom of
leading a group that netted $175 million since 2005 by copying
and distributing copyrighted content without authorisation.
The GCSB was found to have spied on Dotcom in the run-up to
the 2012 raid, prompting an apology from the prime minister.
Also known as Kim Schmidt, Dotcom is a German national but with
residency in New Zealand, which made it illegal to spy on him.
Lawyers had argued that the government should not be
required to be named twice as a defendant in the compensation
suit, given that it is already listed as representing New
Zealand police.
"It is preferable to require the addition of the
Attorney-General as a separate party in respect of each
Government entity in respect of which he or she is sued," the
Appeals Court said in a statement.
But the court limited the amount of GCSB evidence that
Dotcom and his associates could access, saying that only
evidence relevant to the case that was given to police would be
passed on to his legal team.
"This will strengthen our case in so far as GCSB remains a
party to the proceedings," William Akel, one of Dotcom's
lawyers, said of the ruling.
Dotcom and his colleagues are fighting extradition to the
United States to face charges of online piracy, fraud and money
laundering in relation to their file-sharing site Megaupload,
which housed everything from family photos to blockbuster films.
He maintains that Megaupload, one of the world's most
popular websites before it was shut down last year, simply
provided online storage services, and should not be held
responsible for stored content.
His case suffered a setback last week when a New Zealand
court ruled that Washington did not have to hand over all of its
evidence against him.
(Editing by Paul Tait)