WELLINGTON Feb 19 A New Zealand court on
Wednesday ruled that the search warrant used in the arrest of
Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom on U.S. online piracy charges was
legal, dealing a blow to the internet entrepreneur's fight
against extradition to the United States.
Acting on the request of U.S. authorities, the New Zealand
government successfully appealed a 2012 ruling that police used
illegal warrants when they arrested the tycoon in January 2012
at his mansion near Auckland and seized laptops and hard drives.
The decision will benefit U.S. prosecutors who allege the
Megaupload website cost film studios and record companies more
than $500 million and generated more than $175 million in
criminal proceeds by enabling users to store and share
copyrighted material like movies and TV shows.
If Dotcom is extradited, the ensuing copyright case could
set a precedent for internet liability laws and, should he win,
may force entertainment companies to rethink their online
distribution methods.
Wednesday's ruling overturned an earlier High Court decision
that the search warrants were vague and enabled police to seize
materials which were irrelevant to the charges against Dotcom.
The appeals court ruled that the warrants were adequately
worded and should not have caused misunderstanding.
"A reasonable reader in the position of the recipients of
the search warrants would have understood what they related to,"
appeal court judges said in a statement.
"There was no disconnect between what there were reasonable
grounds to believe might be at the properties and what the
warrant authorised the police to take."
Lawyers for the German-born entrepreneur with New Zealand
citizenship said they were reviewing the decision and had no
further comment.
The decision could shake Dotcom's defence, as it enables
U.S. authorities access to all relevant seized evidence to argue
for his extradition. A hearing is scheduled for July.
However, the appeals court upheld an earlier ruling that
prosecutors had not been authorised to send clones of seized
electronic evidence to the United States.
Dotcom maintains that Megaupload, which housed everything
from family photos to Hollywood blockbusters, was merely an
online warehouse and should not be held accountable if content
stored on the site was obtained illegally.
The U.S. Justice Department counters that Megaupload
encouraged piracy by paying money to users who uploaded popular
content and by deleting content that was not regularly
downloaded.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)