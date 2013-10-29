(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no change to text)
* Meridian shares climb 8 pct in first day of trade
* Govt had priced IPO at low end of expectations
* Genesis float seen harder due to higher cost structure
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, Oct 29 Meridian Energy Ltd
staged a successful debut on Tuesday after New
Zealand's government went to great lengths to win over
investors, but even more in the way of sweeteners may be needed
for the country's next asset sale.
Genesis Energy Ltd is next up on the block, due
to come to market in the first half of 2014. But it will be the
third large power company in a row the government has sought to
partially privatise and comes with a much higher cost structure
than Meridian and the first offering - Mighty River Power
.
"The easy ones have been dealt with now, Mighty River and
Meridian, in terms of asset quality they were better than
Genesis and it will be a real challenge for the government to
sell Genesis," said Morningstar analyst Nachi Moghe.
Moghe added that depending on market conditions, the
government may opt to first push ahead with its plan to reduce
its stake in Air New Zealand to 51 percent from 73
percent.
A non-utility sale would be a breath of fresh air and
selling down a stake in a listed company is a much simpler
proposition than an IPO, he added.
Prime Minister John Key's government is seeking raise some
NZ$5 billion from the four sales, hoping to underpin an economic
recovery and return the national budget to surplus by 2015.
Political opponents have charged, however, that the programme is
not only deeply unpopular with voters, but has been rushed and
as a result the assets have been sold cheaply.
The sales of 49 percent stakes in Mighty Power and Meridian
have together raised NZ$3.6 billion. The government had hoped at
one stage to raise as much as NZ$3 billion from the Meridian
sale alone and as much as NZ$7 billion from the asset sale
programme.
Plans to sell a stake in debt-laden, financially troubled
coal miner Solid Energy Ltd have been scrapped.
EXTRA SUGAR
Sweeteners were boosted for the Meridian sale after Mighty
Power stock performed badly post-listing, trading as much as 14
percent lower than its IPO price.
Meridian's shares jumped 8 percent in their first day of
trade but that came after the government had priced the stock at
the low end of expectations. The government also devised a two
part payment plan and set a share price cap to woo retail
investors.
Meridian closed at NZ$1.08 a part-paid share, up from the
issue price of NZ$1.00, with about 18 percent of its shares
changing hands.
"It's a pretty successful debut for both buyers and sellers
- the 5 to 10 percent premium seems fair," said Guy Elliffe,
head of equities at AMP Capital Investors.
The shares were sold by the New Zealand government at
NZ$1.50 each, but investors will make an initial payment of
NZ$1.00 each, with the balance due in May 2015, during which
time there will be three dividend payments.
A price range of NZ$1.50 to NZ$1.80 a share was indicated
when the offer was unveiled in August.
In an indication of flagging retail interest in the power
asset sales, about 62,000 small investors bought shares compared
with the 113,000 who bought Mighty River Power shares in May.
Genesis, which has been valued at between NZ$1.8 billion and
NZ$2.1 billion, is the nation's biggest power retailer, with
about a quarter of the market.
It produces about 18 percent of the country's power but its
generation is dominated by expensive coal and gas units, which
raises its costs.
By contrast, Meridian's generation is all renewable hydro,
wind and geothermal, while Mighty River is largely hydro.
Elliffe also said political risks hung over the utilities
sector. A general election is due by the end of next year, and
the two main opposition parties - Labour, and the Green Party -
want to impose price controls on power companies, which would
weigh on revenues.
($1 = NZ$1.2060)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)