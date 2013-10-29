By Gyles Beckford
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Oct 29 Shares in New Zealand power
company Meridian Energy Ltd climbed 8 percent in
their market debut on Tuesday after the government priced the
stock at the low end to help keep investors on side for two more
partial asset sales.
Pricing for the 49 percent stake, which raised about $1.6
billion, reflects an abundance of caution after a lacklustre
post-listing performance for Mighty River Power - the
first of Prime Minister John Key's asset sales aimed at
underpinning an economic recovery and getting the national
budget back to surplus.
Meridian traded at NZ$1.08 a part-paid share, up from the
issue price of NZ$1.00 on modest volume in an overall flat
market.
The shares have been sold by the New Zealand government at
NZ$1.50 each, but investors are paying in two instalments -- an
initial payment of NZ$1.00 each, with the balance due in May
2015, during which time there will be three dividend payments.
A price range of NZ$1.50 to NZ$1.80 a share was indicated
when the offer was unveiled in August.
About 62,000 small investors bought shares compared with the
113,000 who bought Mighty River Power shares in May.
New Zealand institutional investors picked up nearly 13
percent of the Meridian shares on offer, while overseas
institutions gained 27 percent.
Mighty River Power shares traded briefly above their issue
price but have since languished at a discount of as much as 14
percent.
The next planned partial asset sale is a 49 percent stake in
state-owned power company Genesis Energy which is
set to take place in the first half of next year. Genesis has
just over a quarter of the retail power market and has been
valued at between NZ$1.8 billion and NZ$2.1 billion, with much
of its generation from gas and coal fired power stations.
The government also wants to reduce its stake in Air New
Zealand from the current 73 percent, but maintain
majority control. Plans to sell a stake in debt-laden,
financially troubled coal miner Solid Energy Ltd have been
scrapped.
($1 = NZ$1.2060)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)