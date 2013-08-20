(Adds comment, details)
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON Aug 20 New Zealand state-owned power
company Meridian Energy Ltd IPO-MEL.NZ is set to be listed in
November, the government said on Tuesday, as it seeks to raise
about NZ$3.2 billion ($2.6 billion) in what would be the
country's largest initial public offering.
Investors will be able to pay for their shares in two
instalments, paying 60 percent of the offer price in early
November and the rest 18 months later, Wellington said. The
government hopes domestic investors will account for 85 percent
to 90 percent of the company's ownership.
The IPO of 49 percent in Meridian, New Zealand's largest
power generator, will mark the second partial sale of a
state-owned company this year as the government sells down its
asset holdings to pay down debt and achieve a budget surplus. In
May, the government floated 49 percent of Mighty River Power Ltd
, raising NZ$1.7 billion.
The government also said on Tuesday that it expected to
float a partial stake in Genesis Energy in early 2014.
Prime Minister John Key described Meridian as a "slightly
bigger beast" than Mighty River Power, adding that this was why
the government was opting for the instalment-based offer.
"It's quite a good way at encouraging New Zealand investors
to take part," he told reporters.
The government had previously said it would float Meridian
some time in the second half of this year.
Minimum investments will be set at NZ$1,000 for the first
instalment, and the price for retail and small investors will be
capped to give them pricing certainty.
The normal book build process for institutional investors
will still take place, although institutional investors may end
up paying a higher price for shares than retail investors.
Brian Gaynor, director at Milford Asset Management, said the
government had little choice but to sweeten the Meridian offer
to attract potential retail investors, given the poor
performance of Mighty River shares since its May IPO.
Shares in Mighty River traded at NZ$2.23 on Tuesday, well
below the IPO price of NZ$2.50.
"Mighty River Power has been a massive disappointment, and I
can't see many people who went into Mighty River Power want to
go into Meridian. Why would you if you lost 30 cents on your
investment? It's going to be very difficult to get Meridian away
at a decent price," Gaynor said.
Deutsche Bank, Craigs Investment Partners, Goldman Sachs,
and Macquarie Capital have been appointed to lead manage the
float.
Last week, Meridian reported a profit of NZ$295.1 million
for the year to June 30, nearly four times the previous year's
result.
Meridian has agreed to cut its prices and reduce volumes for
its biggest customer, New Zealand Aluminium Smelters, to help
keep its loss-making Tiwai Point plant open.
Meridian is New Zealand's biggest power generator with 11
hydro and wind power plants supplying about 30 percent of the
country's output, and about 285,000 retail customers. It also
has power investments in Australia and the United States.
($1 = 1.2372 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait and Chris
Gallagher)