* Shares priced at NZ$1.50 vs NZ$1.50-NZ$1.80 range
* Govt aims to gain NZ$5 bln from asset sale programme
* Meridian to list on Oct 29
* Fourth-biggest IPO in Asia Pacific this year
By Naomi Tajitsu and Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, Oct 23 The New Zealand government
raised $1.6 billion in its Meridian Energy Ltd IPO, pricing the
shares low to help ensure a strong performance after listing and
keep investors on side for two more partial asset sales.
The pricing for Asia's fourth-largest IPO this year reflects
an abundance of caution in the wake of a 12 percent slide for
shares of Mighty River Power - the first of Prime
Minister John Key's asset sales aimed at underpinning an
economic recovery and getting the national budget back to
surplus.
It also factors in concerns about whether a key customer for
Meridian will remain in business and warnings by political
parties opposed to the asset sales that they would cut
electricity prices if elected next year, which would weigh on
revenues.
The sale of the 49 percent stake in the country's biggest
power firm was priced at NZ$1.50 per share, the bottom of a
projected range of NZ$1.50-NZ$1.80 and values Meridian at NZ$3.8
billion ($3.24 billion).
Mindful of a election that will be held next year, the
government is looking for proceeds of some NZ$5 billion from the
sale of minority stakes in four firms. The Meridian sale was its
biggest asset sale to date.
"Combined with the NZ$1.7 billion in proceeds from the
Mighty River Power offer, this will be $3.58 billion over two
floats which the Government does not have to borrow to reinvest
in new, priority public assets," Finance Minister Bill English
said in a statement.
Fund managers said the result boded well for the partial
sale of Genesis Energy planned for early next year.
"I think it is positive for Genesis," said Paul Harrison,
managing director at Salt Funds Management. "The market is
prepared to look through short-term issues, whether it's
politics or a potentially weaker outlook for electricity
prices."
AUSTRALIAN DEMAND
Overseas demand for the offering was high, particularly
among Australian investors, the fund managers said, adding that
offshore allocations would likely be scaled back compared with
bids. Overseas investors now account for 13.5 percent of total
holdings in Meridian, in line with the government's intention to
keep at least 85 percent of shares in New Zealand hands.
With a NZ$3.8 billion market capitalisation, Meridian is one
of the country's 10 biggest stocks, although that is much less
than official government valuations two years ago of about NZ$6
billion.
The sale of shares in the wind and hydro-power firm reduces
the government's stake in the country's power industry to around
40 percent, compared with around 65 percent before the Mighty
River Power sale.
The government plans to sell a 49 percent stake in the
remaining state-owned power company Genesis Energy,
which has just over a quarter of the retail power market. It has
been valued at between NZ$1.8 billion and NZ$2.1 billion, with
much of its generation from gas and coal fired power stations.
The government also plans to reduce its stake in Air New
Zealand from the current 73 percent, but maintain
majority control. It has scrapped plans to sell a stake in
debt-laden, financially troubled coal miner Solid Energy Ltd.
The asset sales come as demand for New Zealand equities
soars. The benchmark NZX 50 Index has gained nearly 20
percent so far this year, closing at a record high on Wednesday
and creating a favourable environment for listings.
In addition to Meridian and Mighty Power, petrol retailer Z
Energy Ltd and dairy firm Synlait Milk Ltd
have made their debuts this year.