By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, May 28 The New Zealand government said breaking up its sale of shares in Meridian Energy into tranches is one of several options, as recent weakness in equity markets raises the prospect of the IPO coming in at the lower end of expectations.

The planned offering of 49 percent of Meridian Energy, the country's biggest power generator, could raise NZ$2.8 billion-NZ$3.2 billion ($2.3 billion-$2.6 billion) for the government as part of its plans to return to a budget surplus and is potentially Asia's biggest IPO of the year.

Worldwide for 2013 so far, it would trail only the $5.1 billion IPO of insurer BB Seguridade Participacoes SA in Brazil in April and the $2.6 billion offering of animal health company Zoetis Inc in January.

But a disappointing post-debut performance from peer Mighty River Power Ltd, in which the government unloaded a minority stake this month, as well as the government's determination to have Meridian 85 percent owned by domestic investors, have put pressure on pricing.

"It's possible that you don't sell it, it's possible that you sell it in tranches, it's possible you sell a smaller percentage of it, it's possible that some completely unexpected event arises that changes how we think about it," Finance Minister Bill English told reporters.

He was speaking before the government announced lead managers for the sale, which is expected no sooner than September.

Fund managers don't expect the plan to be scrapped, but say the government could offer a discount to the company's widely perceived valuation of NZ$6.5 billion to attract domestic investors.

"Every day that Mighty River Power tracks lower, it puts pressure on the potential pricing of Meridian," said Shane Solly, portfolio manager at Mint Asset Management.

Mighty River Power shares closed at NZ$2.44 on Tuesday, down 2.4 percent from the IPO price, hurt in part by growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may rein in its stimulus programme.

Demand for Meridian may also be vulnerable due to its negotiations with its biggest customer, Pacific Aluminium, which wants lower power prices to support a loss-making aluminium smelter in the country.

STATE ASSET SALES

Meridian would be the second partial sale of a state-owned company this year as the government sells assets to pay down debt and achieve a budget surplus by 2014-2015.

Even if the amount that the government raises comes in at the low end of market expectations, it will likely remain on track to raise a planned NZ$5 billion-NZ$7 billion, as it is expected to garner more than $1 billion in two other partial asset sales.

The 49 percent sale of Mighty River Power raised NZ$1.7 billion.

Opposition political parties oppose the sale of power generators and have promised to reform the electricity market if elected next year, which could cut revenues and decrease their market value.

Lead managers for the Meridian sale are Craigs Investment Partners, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Capital.

The government also said UBS New Zealand had been appointed to assist with preparations for the partial float of Genesis Energy, while adding that it had not decided when that sale would happen.

In addition, the government plans to reduce its 73 percent stake in the national carrier, Air New Zealand, but has taken struggling coal miner Solid Energy off the table for now.

Meridian operates hydro stations and windfarms across New Zealand and sells electricity. It also operates a windfarm in Australia and on Ross Island.

Mighty River Power is an electricity generator and retailer, which operates hydro, geothermal and gas-fired power stations on the country's North Island.

($1 = 1.2372 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)