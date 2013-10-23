WELLINGTON Oct 23 New Zealand state-owned power
company Meridian Energy Ltd sold shares at NZ$1.50 each in its
initial public offering, at the bottom of their indicative
range, raising about NZ$1.88 billion ($1.6 billion), the
government said on Wednesday.
The sale of the 49 percent stake is the second in a string
of planned asset sales by the New Zealand government, which
wants to to raise about NZ$5 billion to repay debt and return to
a budget surplus.
The final pricing compares with a projected price range of
of NZ$1.50 to NZ$1.80.
The company will list on the New Zealand and Australian
stock exchanges on Oct. 29.
Deutsche Bank, Craigs Investment Partners, Goldman Sachs,
and Macquarie Capital were lead managers for the float.
Payment will take place in two stages, with NZ$1.00 a share
paid on application and the balance in May 2015, during which
time shareholders will get three dividend payments.
($1 = 1.1733 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)