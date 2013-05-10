(Corrects dateline to May 10)
* Shares open up 9 pct at NZ$2.73 vs IPO price NZ$2.50
* Demand revs up for more NZ offerings planned this year
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, May 10 Mighty River Power Ltd
climbed as much as 9 percent in its debut on Friday
after the government raised NZ$1.7 billion ($1.4 billion) in a
record New Zealand IPO, boding well for expected partial sales
of other state energy firms.
The initial public offering, Asia's third biggest this year,
underscored strong demand from overseas investors attracted to
New Zealand's surging stock market and relatively high-yielding
assets amid low interest rates globally.
The sale of 49 percent of Mighty River was the first of a
series of partial asset sales by the government, which plans to
sell a similar stake in Meridian Energy or Genesis Energy this
year as it aims to repay debt and achieve a budget surplus by
2015. Partial sales of a state coal miner and the national
airline are also slated for the next few years.
"One of the things we've seen around the world right now is
that bond yields have been so low, and income options have been
so low that there's a thirst for yield, and for a utility
thematic going on all around the world," said Matt Goodson, a
portfolio manager in BT Asset Management in Auckland.
"That's very much a play in this issue," he said, adding
that he had expected the stock to come in in the low NZ$2.60s
and considered the debut a "little stronger than we were
expecting."
As of 0210 GMT, the stock was trading at NZ$2.66, up 6.4
percent from the IPO price of NZ$2.50. It opened 9 percent
higher at NZ$2.73.
The final IPO price, announced on Wednesday after a book
building process with institutional investors, was towards the
lower end of an initial NZ$2.35-$2.80 price range that had been
indicated when the offer was opened.
An initial surge in interest for the offering was tempered
by the risk of a power glut caused by the possible closing of an
aluminium smelter swamping prices in the future. A proposal by
the opposition Labour and Green parties to regulate power
prices, if they should form a government after next year's
election, also drove some domestic investors from the offer.
'SWEET SPOT'
Paul Xiradis, a Sydney-based CEO of Ausbil Dexia, which has
A$9.5 billion in funds under management, said his firm had not
bid on Mighty River but would look at the upcoming opportunities
in New Zealand.
"No doubt international investors do look at those
opportunities as they come along. They tend to be obviously
quality assets which are there for long duration, but obviously
there are risk-associated concerns, driven by the underlying
level of interest rates and the regulatory environment."
Despite regulation concerns, the government has been adamant
that it will push on with its asset sales, capitalising on what
many in the market say is a "sweet spot" for public offerings.
Mighty River was the second major domestic public offering
in the past year, coming on the heels of the NZ$525 million
Fonterra Sharetrading Fund floated in November, which has found
demand among offshore investors.
Market participants believe this appetite will stay buoyant
into the planned partial sale of petrol retailer Z-Energy by
infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd in the third
quarter. Some market participants speculate that could raise
roughly NZ$1 billion.
Lead managers said they saw significant demand from overseas
investors, who now own 13.5 percent of Mighty River. Many
investors consider New Zealand shares attractive given that they
traditionally offer relatively solid dividends to draw
conservative domestic investors who often demand high, stable
returns.
Market participants estimate Mighty River will produce a
dividend yield of around 5 percent, higher than average yields
in the low 4 percent zone seen for many utilities globally.
While fixed-income returns in the country also top yields in
many other countries that have chained official interest rates
below 1 percent, product offerings are hard to come by in the
tiny market, putting the focus on equities.
Since October, offerings totalling more than NZ$3 billion
have taken place, including the Fonterra fund, along with News
Corp's selldown of its SkyTV stake and Fairfax
Media's fire sale of its TradeMe holding.
So far this year, New Zealand's benchmark stock index
has risen 14 percent, outperforming a 10 percent rise in
the MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
trades stocks in 45 countries.
(Additional reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang in Sydney; Editing
by Chris Gallagher)