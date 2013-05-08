WELLINGTON May 8 Shares in New Zealand
state-owned power company Mighty River Power Ltd have been sold
at NZ$2.50 each, near the middle of the indicative range,
raising around NZ$1.7 billion ($1.43 billion), the government
said on Wednesday.
The company is the first scheduled to have a minority stake
sold to the public by the New Zealand government to raise up to
NZ$7 billion to repay debt and return to a budget surplus.
The final price was set after a book building process with
institutional investors. An initial price range of NZ$2.35 to
NZ$2.80 had been indicated when the offer was opened.
"The share offer will raise NZ$1.7 billion, which is a very
good return for New Zealand taxpayers. Those proceeds will go
into the Future Investment Fund, allowing the Government to
control debt while continuing to invest in public assets,"
Finance Minister Bill English said.
The New Zealand government has sold 686 million shares in
Mighty River, 49 percent, to retail and institutional investors.
The company will debut on May 10.
($1 = NZ$1.18)
(Reportng by Gyles Beckford; Additional reporting by Lincoln
Feast; Editing by Chris Gallagher)