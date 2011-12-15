WELLINGTON Dec 15 New Zealand power generator Mighty River Power Ltd will be the first state asset to be partly-privatised next year, the Finance Minister said on Thursday.

Prime Minister John Key's newly re-elected centre right government has quickly moved on one of its main election planks to sell minority stakes in three power companies, a coal miner and further reduce its stake in airline Air New Zealand .

His finance minister, Bill English, said Mighty River Power was ready to go to market.

"We will provide more detailed information on this IPO - including how widespread New Zealand ownership will be achieved - when detailed decisions have been made in early 2012," he said in a statement.

Market estimates have suggested a 49 percent stake in Mighty River Power might be worth as much as NZ$1.8 billion ($1.35 billion).

The controversial asset sales programme is slated to bring in between NZ$5 billion to NZ$7 billion, which National has said it will use to reduce debt, return to surplus, and invest in new infrastructure.

To placate public opinion, which surveys before the election showed opposed asset sales, the government has said it will retain at least 51 percent of each company, give New Zealand investors preference in the share sale, and put a 10 percent cap on any single stake.

English said it was expected that shares in Mighty River Power would be offered in the third quarter next year.

"With about NZ$100 billion sitting in term deposits, along with many billions of dollars more in KiwiSaver funds, other investment funds and iwi (indigenous tribe) investments, New Zealanders are placed strongly to invest in the mixed ownership companies," he said.

Mighty River Power has around 20 percent of the New Zealand electricity market, generating virtually all its output from hydro and geothermal stations.

The company reported a net profit of NZ$127.1 million in the year to June 30. It said in October it expected its 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and financial instruments (EBITDAF) of between NZ$430 million to NZ$450 million, compared with NZ$443 million in 2011.

The other assets being readied for sale are power companies Genesis Energy Ltd, Meridian Energy Ltd, coal miner Solid Energy, and Air New Zealand Ltd which is around 75 percent state owned.

Contact Energy, New Zealand's third-largest listed company, was the last state-owned asset to be sold in 1999 and also the last float greater than NZ$1 billion.

Deutsche Bank and local broking house Craig Investment Partners were hired in July as advisers on preparatory work for the privatisations.

(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast)