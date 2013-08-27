* Powdered milk held up pending tests
* Fonterra supplies bulk of Bangladesh imports
* Samples to be tested by national agency
DHAKA, Aug 27 Bangladesh customs authorities
have restricted the import of more than 600 tonnes of powdered
milk mainly from New Zealand-based Fonterra pending
mandatory chemical tests, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, was caught up
in a contamination scare this month after it found bacteria in
some of its products that could cause botulism. It also
disclosed it had to withdraw 42 tonnes of milk powder bound for
China because of high nitrite levels.
The move by Bangladesh comes after the commerce ministry
asked customs officials in the port city of Chittagong to
exercise caution in releasing Fonterra-branded dairy products.
In the year to June, Bangladesh imported 20,741 tonnes of milk
powder, mainly from Fonterra.
"We decided not to deliver any milk powder from Fonterra
without a chemical test as there might be nitrate in the milk
powder," said Mahabub Ahamed, secretary of the Ministry of
Commerce. "If poisonous nitrate is found, we will ban the milk
powder," he told Reuters.
Customs officials in Chittagong said they usually have their
own experts test products, but they had been instructed by the
commerce ministry to send samples of the Fonterra products to
the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.
"After the deadly bacteria was found in China we issued a
notice making mandatory tests of imported milk, mainly from New
Zealand, before marketing in the country," Ahamed said.
Karmrujjaman Kamal, marketing director of Pran Dairy Ltd,
an importer, said Fonterra officials had agreed to take back any
contaminated milk powder. Fonterra officials in New Zealand were
not immediately available to comment.
Sri Lanka last week ended a ban on the sale of Fonterra milk
products that had been ordered after food safety authorities
said they found the toxic farm chemical dicyandiamide (DCD) in
two batches of milk powder.
The term nitrates is often used interchangeably with
nitrites, which occur naturally in water, soil and food and can
be used as fertilisers and preservatives. Excessively high
levels can be toxic.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir and Nazimuddin Shyamol; Editing by
Ian Geoghegan)