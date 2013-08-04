BRIEF-Sydbank A/S: Early repayment of Additional Tier 1 capital
* DANISH FSA HAS APPROVED SYDBANK'S EARLY REPAYMENT OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL OF EUR 100M AND DKK 84,868,000, RESPECTIVELY
WELLINGTON Aug 4 China has halted the import of all New Zealand milk powder after bacteria that can cause botulism was found in some dairy products, New Zealand's trade minister said on Sunday.
Global dairy trade giant Fonterra said on Saturday it had sold contaminated New Zealand-made whey protein concentrate to eight customers in Australia, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Saudi Arabia for use in a range of products, including infant milk powder.
"The authorities in China, in my opinion absolutely appropriately, have stopped all imports of New Zealand milk powders from Australia and New Zealand," New Zealand Trade Minister Tim Groser told Television New Zealand on Sunday.
"It's better to do blanket protection for your people and then wind it back when we, our authorities, are in a position to give them the confidence and advice that they need before doing that," he said.
Most of China's dairy imports come from New Zealand, which relies on dairy for 25 percent of its exports.
* DANISH FSA HAS APPROVED SYDBANK'S EARLY REPAYMENT OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL OF EUR 100M AND DKK 84,868,000, RESPECTIVELY
* 2016 headline profits were up by a much faster pace of 25.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, March 31 Hundreds of Indonesians queued from before dawn on Friday at Indonesia's main tax office in the capital, seeking to join the final day of a government tax amnesty that has already seen nearly $360 billion of assets declared.