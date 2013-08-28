COLOMBO Aug 28 The Sri Lankan subsidiary of New Zealand's Fonterra resumed operations on Wednesday, a company official said, after closing temporarily last week amid staff safety concerns following protests and a court ban.

"We have resumed operations today," a Fonterra spokesperson told Reuters.

Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on Friday it suspended operations in Sri Lanka after it faced product bans, court cases and angry demonstrations over its milk products in the country. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)