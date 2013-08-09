* Students used recalled whey protein to make smoothies
* Fonterra donated whey before tests showed potential
contamination
By Jackie Range
AUCKLAND, Aug 9 Students at a high school in New
Zealand consumed protein drinks containing whey concentrate
which had been recalled by dairy giant Fonterra,
putting them at risk of botulism.
But Fonterra, which has come under fire amid a widespread
contamination scare, said no illnesses had been reported and
there was no health risk to the students at Palmerston North
Girls' High School.
The company, which had provided the whey protein to the
school from its product development centre, had previously
assured consumers that all products containing the tainted
ingredient had been withdrawn from markets.
The school had asked for the product from Fonterra for a
science project to make "smoothie" fruit drinks and it had been
supplied in February.
"I am disappointed and concerned to learn of this incident,"
said Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings.
"While I realise that agreeing to provide the whey protein
concentrate to the school for their project was
well-intentioned, providing product from the Innovation Centre
in this way should never have happened."
"I can fully understand this may cause some anxiety in the
school community and on behalf of everyone at Fonterra, I want
to say how sorry we are that this has happened."
The world's largest dairy exporter has been in damage
control mode since revealing at the weekend the contamination
that led to product recalls in China, New Zealand, Australia and
elsewhere in Asia.
The New Zealand government is auditing and monitoring the
company, which has promised internal investigations into how a
dirty pipe at one of its plants had infected the whey protein
with a bacteria that can cause the potentially deadly disease.
On Thursday, Fonterra found that the protein
concentrate had been provided to the school in February. It
informed the school on Friday, after telling the Ministry of
Primary Industries late on Thursday.
In March, the company found that some concentrate was
contaminated, confirming in July that it contained a harmful
strain of bacteria.
Minster of Health Tony Ryall said any illness from consuming
the product was highly unlikely, and that the students were not
at risk.
