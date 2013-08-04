WELLINGTON Aug 5 Units in the Fonterra
Shareholders Fund plunged 8.7 percent on Monday after
the New Zealand dairy giant was hit by the discovery of a
bacteria that can cause botulism found in some of its products.
Over the weekend, Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy
exporter, revealed contaminated New Zealand-made whey protein
concentrate had been exported to China, Malaysia, Vietnam,
Thailand and Saudi Arabia and used in products including infant
milk powder and sports drinks.
The price of the units fell 8.7 percent to a low of NZ$6.55
each at the start of trading.
The food scare also prompted a slide of close to 1.5 percent
in the New Zealand dollar against most major currencies.