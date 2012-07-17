WELLINGTON, July 17 A fire at a New Zealand gold
mine owned by Newmont Mining Corp on Tuesday forced the
evacuation of almost 30 miners holed up in underground refuge
chambers and halted all operations.
Newmont Mining Corporation, the world's second-largest gold
producer, said 28 miners were underground when a truck engine
started the fire at its Waihi Trio gold mine, about 120 km (75
miles) southeast of Auckland on New Zealand's North Island.
Newmont said rescuers had initially evacuated 13 miners from
two chambers before returning for the remaining 15.
"We've had confirmation that the remaining 15 miners are on
the surface. So everyone is now accounted for and well," Waihi
Gold general operations manager Glen Grindlay said.
Grindlay also said the fire had been contained.
Earlier, television footage showed plumes of smoke rising
from a mine shaft. The Trio mine is a hard rock gold mine and
Newmont said there was no risk of a mine explosion.
U.S. gold producer Newmont is based in Colorado and has
operations around the world. Newmont Waihi Gold manages the
Martha, Favona and Trio operations in Waihi, New Zealand.
A methane gas explosion at the Pike River coal mine on the
country's South Island killed 29 miners in 2010, prompting the
closure of the mine. State-owned New Zealand coal miner Solid
Energy has since said it would purchase the mine.