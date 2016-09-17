(Amends byline to Lynch)
By Charlotte Greenfield and Nathan Lynch
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 16 New Zealand will
extend its anti-money laundering laws to cover real estate
agents and other professions amid fears the country has become a
soft target for illegal fund flows that have also helped inflate
the property market.
Soaring property prices have become a hot issue among the
New Zealand public and there are concerns that laundered money
has fuelled the boom. The opposition Labour Party has also
raised concerns about the amount of money coming from Chinese
investors.
Political pressure was placed on the government this year to
combat money laundering after the release of the Panama Papers
in April, which showed how offshore companies often tout New
Zealand trusts as a way to create a secretive un-taxed vehicle
in the South Pacific nation.
New Zealand's existing anti-money laundering rules only
cover financial institutions and casinos, but the new rules due
to be implemented in the mid-2017 will be extended to include
lawyers, accountants and property agents.
The government's consultation period with those professions
closed on Friday.
The change will bring New Zealand into line with standards
already in force in countries such as Canada and the United
Kingdom.
Gary Hughes, a New Zealand barrister with extensive
experience in anti-money laundering regulation, said the rules
needed to be extended to cover all professions able to set up
secretive trusts.
"They were excluded from the (anti-money laundering) regime
but could provide very similar services," Hughes said.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Paris-based
global standard setter, raised concerns in a 2013 assessment of
New Zealand, describing the lack of coverage of non-financial
professional services as a "serious scope issue" and a
"deficiency that is not yet addressed."
The FATF has raised similar concerns about Australia, which
will consult on new anti-money laundering laws later this year.
Existing anti-money laundering rules are overseen by teams
in three different New Zealand government agencies.
Creating a dedicated anti-money laundering agency as exists
in Australia would avoid, "duplication of effort and
fragmentation of knowledge between supervisors," said money
laundering expert Ron Pol who runs compliance firm AML
Assurance.
Pol said it was difficult for banks, police and regulators
in New Zealand to determine the source of funds in China,
meaning they struggled to distinguish between "capital flight"
and criminal laundering.
And while laundering techniques can be used to move money
out of China to circumvent government-imposed limits on money
outflows, this is not an offence under New Zealand laws.
The new laws will not restrict the ability of overseas
investors to purchase property with funds obtained legitimately
in China.
Last month, the Canadian province of British Columbia, which
includes Vancouver, imposed a 15 percent property transfer tax
on foreign real estate buyers, cooling some parts of what
remains Canada's most expensive housing market. The move led to
speculation that foreign buyers, mostly from mainland China,
will shift to other markets.
