(Repeat story published on Friday, no change to text)
By Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON, Sept 23 A decision by major banks
operating in New Zealand to cut ties with many money remittance
operators is driving companies to increasingly extreme measures,
with one firm planning to send millions of dollars of cash
across to Pacific Islands using speed boats and plane cargo
holds.
Robert Bell, the CEO of Auckland-based company KlickEx, said
it had to figure out how to process $400 million in annual
transactions after first Westpac and then
state-owned Kiwibank decided they would not allow them to access
banking services over concerns they might breach anti-money
laundering rules.
People who cannot afford traditional banking services often
use remittance payments to send small sums of money around the
world. The Pacific is a top destination for payments from New
Zealand, due to the country's large number of Pacific Island
workers who send money home to their families.
Moving cash around the Pacific would involve a number of
options, including airlines, to diversify the risk of any one
transport method being targeted, said Bell.
He said he was buying two 130-foot high-speed boats, which
could reach some Pacific nations overnight from New Zealand, and
he said he was travelling to Europe next week to try to buy an
oil tanker that would allow the speedboats to re-stock their
diesel half-way through the journey.
"The boats are designed so we can run a boat overnight to
Tonga with $3 to $5 million in cash on it," he told Reuters.
Banks in Australia and New Zealand have closed accounts with
many remittance agencies since 2015 to reduce their potential
liabilities resulting from remittance clients' illegal
activities; but the move may only have shifted the problem out
of sight of authorities.
Claire Piper, a compliance specialist who works mainly with
remitters, said that many money transfer operators were too
small to copy Klickex's methods and were instead turning to
underground options, such as setting up bank accounts in their
own names or in the names of specially created unregulated
companies.
"They are just hustling like anybody else would to keep
their business alive," said Piper
"In my experience, nearly all of them are taking what you'd
call fraudulent options. They're lying to banks about their
intentions with bank accounts and they're smuggling cash out in
suitcases."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)