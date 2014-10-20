WELLINGTON Oct 21 New Zealand healthcare software company Orion Health Group Ltd is planning a share offer and regional stock exchange listings to fund product development and marketing, the company said on Tuesday.

An initial public offer would look to raise between NZ$120 million to NZ$150 million ($95.6 million-$119.5 million), Orion said, with a company associated with the chief executive selling up to NZ$5 million worth of shares into the offer.

Orion said it expected to release a prospectus and other financial information later this month, and was aiming for a listing on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges in late November.

Brokerages Deutsche Craigs and First NZ Capital are the lead managers for the offer.

Orion, founded in 1993, has 20 offices worldwide and develops and sells software for the management and exchange of health information. (U.S. $1 = 1.2555 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford, editing by G Crosse)