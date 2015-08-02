WELLINGTON Aug 3 New Zealand's competition
regulator said on Monday it had started legal action against two
livestock companies and five individuals for price fixing over
the introduction of a national animal identity tracing scheme
three years ago.
The Commerce Commission said it was alleging that PGG
Wrightson Ltd, the local unit of Australia's Elders Ltd
, and five current or former employees of the companies,
agreed to fix prices to tag animals and raise associated fees
when the scheme was introduced.
PGG Wrightson and Elders were not immediately available for
comment.
PGG Wrightson said last month it was facing a possible fine
which would be "significant but not materially price sensitive".
PGG Wrightson, half owned by China's Agria, is New
Zealand's largest listed agribusiness company and has forecast a
rise in operating earnings for the year to June 30. It last
traded up 2.2 percent.
A mandatory animal identification scheme was set up in 2012
to track electronically all cattle and deer from farm to
processing plant for animal health and food safety reasons.
The regulator said it was also investigating the actions of
a third company Rural Livestock.
(Gyles Beckford; Editing by Richard Pullin)