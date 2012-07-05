SYDNEY, July 5 The New Zealand dollar,
hovering around 80 U.S. cents, remained "a little high" but
there was little the government could do to push it lower, New
Zealand Prime Minister John Key said on Thursday.
"It's been my long held view that at 80 cents its a little
high but the government is powerless to do much about that other
than to take the pressure off interest rates with sound fiscal
policy," Key, a former foreign exchange dealer, told reporters
following a business lunch in Sydney.
The New Zealand dollar has gained around 3 percent
against the greenback this year, outperforming the neighbouring
Australian dollar, which is flat.
Key said plans for partial privatisation of state-owned
assets remained on track despite the high value of the New
Zealand dollar and global economic uncertainty and any delay was
"very unlikely".
New Zealand plans to sell minority stakes in three power
companies, coal miner Solid Energy and to reduce its majority
stake in national carrier Air New Zealand.
"We think for the most part conditions are pretty good and
even though you've had this financial crisis washing over
financial markets for the last three or four years, equity
markets are actually pretty robust,' Key said. "So at this
point, we think we're on track for the third quarter of this
year."
Mighty River Power is widely expected to be the first asset
the government will put on the block.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)