By Swati Pandey
WELLINGTON Dec 7 New Zealand Prime Minister
John Key may have shocked an entire nation with his abrupt
decision to step down, but for one small North Island community,
the move was timed to perfection.
On Monday, the day Key announced his departure to spend more
time with his family, charity group StepUp Taranaki released the
world's largest choreographed dance video, featuring a guest
appearance by Key.
In one of his last acts before leaving, Key tweeted the
video from his official account, boosting interest in the
elaborate dance film, said Cathy Carpenter, the group's
publicist.
"He seemed to time his resignation so well to give us four
to five hours when we were going viral, with thousands and
thousands of hits," she added.
"We would love to think that he was kind enough to plan his
resignation around our launch. It looks like he did do it that
way and it's wonderful. We can't thank him enough."
Key gives a thumbs-up in his brief role as a pilot in the
video. "Great to be involved in the local @Stepup_Taranaki
initiative," he wrote on Twitter.
Key's previous show business forays include a 2009 spot on
CBS's Late Show hosted by David Letterman, with a top 10 list of
reasons to visit New Zealand, besides interviewing Peter
Jackson, director of the "The Lord of the Rings", in 2011.
The video, in which the entire Taranaki region is seen
dancing to the iconic New Zealand song Poi E, was filmed over
1-1/2 years to help boost tourism and investment.
Oil and gas is the biggest industry in Taranaki, on the west
coast of the North Island, and the region has suffered massive
job losses after oil prices slumped from record highs.
The video has been viewed 750,000 times and is trending No.2
on YouTube.
