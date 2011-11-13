WELLINGTON Nov 14 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Poppers as ACT gets its show underway: A man on stilts, MC Jim Hopkins blowing bubbles, women in saris welcoming guests, tea bags for a symbolic cuppa, yellow balloons and party poppers.

Calls for truth before polling day on trade deal stakes: The Government is facing calls to front up before the election on what is at stake in free trade negotiations stretching across the Asia-Pacific area.

Labour Dept 'not off hook' over Pike River: The performance of the Labour Department needs to be put under the spotlight after charges were laid over the Pike River coalmine disaster, Green Party list MP Kevin Hague says.

Retail sales figures pointer to growth: Retail sales figures out today will provide an early indicator of whether economic growth for the September quarter will hit the Reserve Bank's forecast of 0.8 per cent compared to the three months before, UBS economists say.

Pipfruit offer could be 'shot in the arm': A German company's offer for listed fruit and vegetable producer Turners & Growers could be a shot in the arm for New Zealand produce growers, particularly of pipfruit, says Horticulture NZ.

Psa disease forcing Seeka-Satara merger: The new entity formed by the proposed merger of the Seeka and Satara kiwifruit companies would aim to grow the Waikato kiwifruit industry.

'Ashamed' Zac hits rock bottom: All Black Zac Guildford is "hurting and ashamed" and can't remember his drunken night in Rarotonga - and his family say his drinking problems stem from the early death of his father.

Rena spill: Only dregs left - salvors' oil success saves beaches: Salvors on the Rena are being lauded for saving the Bay of Plenty from a second big spill after removing all but the dregs of the grounded container ship's heavy fuel oil.

Councillors call for eviction of occupation camp: Getting a court order to clear protesters who have been camped in Aotea Square since October 15 should be treated as a priority, say eight Auckland council members.

Battle brews for tap beer choice: Independent Liquor is launching into the tap beer market to try to break apart what its says is a "cosy duopoly" between Lion and DB Breweries.

Solid Energy keen to be at back of asset sale queue: Solid Energy chairman John Palmer says his company is a riskier proposition for small investors than other energy state-owned enterprises tagged for sale.