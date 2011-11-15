WELLINGTON Nov 16 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Wednesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Council asks protesters for departure date: Occupy
Wellington protesters have called a public meeting for tonight
to discuss how to respond to a city council request to leave
their campsite near the City to Sea Bridge.
- - - -
Green co-leader's PA knew of defacing plans: The executive
assistant to Greens co-leader Russel Norman knew for two months
her partner was planning an orchestrated attack on National
Party billboards which could damage the party's election
campaign, but said nothing.
- - - -
A2 milk joint venture could extend beyond UK: A new joint
venture agreement between NZX-listed A2 Corporation and
Britain's biggest dairy company could ultimately deliver
opportunities elsewhere in Europe and possibly even the United
States.
- - - -
Rakon earnings on track due to China factory: Crystal
oscillator maker Rakon has a good chance of meeting its
full year pre-tax earnings guidance of $14m to $18m as its new
China-based factory comes online and demand for smart wireless
continues to track upwards despite a big drop in earnings in the
first half.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Prime Minister's 'cheap shot': The "teapot tape" should be
released and is in no way comparable to the News of the World
scandal, says the British lawyer representing phone-hacking
victims including the parents of murdered schoolgirl Milly
Dowler.
- - - -
Tea party tape hints lead to questions over Brash's future:
Speculation over Don Brash's leadership of Act intensified
yesterday as the party president dampened expectations that Dr
Brash would serve a full parliamentary term.
- - - -
Officials give Rena beaches all-clear: More than a month
after oil spilled from the stricken container vessel Rena,
closing the coastline between Mt Maunganui and Maketu, officials
have lifted access restrictions to all areas except a section of
Papamoa Beach and Maketu Spit, where clean-ups are continuing.
- - - -
TVNZ, Telecom vie for Sky deal: Television New Zealand and
Telecom have been in advanced talks to join Sky TV's
proposed new digital terrestrial pay television
platform with 10 to 14 channels.
- - - -
Rakon raising tipped if euro crisis worsens: Technology
manufacturer Rakon could be forced to shore up its
balance sheet with a capital raising should the global economic
environment continue to destabilise, a fund manager says.
- - - -
Tower plans big spend on Kiwi and Aussie shares: Tower
Investments is planning a NZ$200 million pre-Christmas spend-up
on the New Zealand and Australian share markets, chief executive
Sam Stubbs said yesterday.
- - - -
Infratil looks to buy and sell assets after profit fall:
Tax-paid profit at infrastructure investor Infratil
fell 11.6 per cent to NZ88.8 million in the six months to
September 30, reflecting the impact of higher interest and
depreciation costs and a smaller increase in revaluations than
in the same period last year.
- - - -