DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Police target drivers using mobile phones: Motorists who
continue to flout the ban on cellphones will be targeted by
police using cameras with long lenses after a two-week blitz
nabbed more than 800 law breakers.
- - - -
Numbers firm up in Shearer's favour: About 400 Labour Party
faithful last night turned out in Wellington to hear the two
contenders for the party's leadership as the numbers begin to
firm up in David Shearer's favour ahead of Tuesday's vote by
MPs.
- - - -
Key fails to stop British travel tax rise: Prime Minister
John Key has failed to pull any strings with his friend and
British counterpart David Cameron with a "disappointing" jump in
tax for travel between the two countries confirmed.
- - - -
DOC cutbacks 'will lead to extinctions': Animals teetering
on the edge of oblivion will be pushed into extinction by
further cuts at the Conservation Department (DOC), a group of
scientists has warned.
- - - -
Pre-pay TV venture aims to lure 50,000 Kiwis: Sky Television
and TVNZ have spent NZ$25 million on a new "pre-pay"
television joint venture and expected at least 50,000 Kiwis to
buy into the idea, including free-to-air competitor Mediaworks.
- - - -
Windfall in prospect for Telecom shareholders: Telecom
shareholders may be able to look forward to a share
buy-back or a special dividend after the company announced a
review of its capital structure, analysts say.
- - - -
Mid-sized wineries still struggling to survive: A winemaker
is backing an annual state-of-the-industry report which says
medium-sized wineries are increasingly struggling to survive,
with six years of losses on average.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Chinese cash flows to Nats: Chinese New Zealand businesses,
including one formerly owned by the businessman spearheading
Shanghai Pengxin's bid for the Crafar dairy farms, have boosted
the National Party's coffers by more than $100,000 in recent
days.
- - - -
Cunliffe says Shearer not ready to lead party: Labour
leadership contender David Cunliffe says the party cannot risk a
"false start" by choosing the wrong leader in the contest.
- - - -
Goodbye NZ, hello $100,000: Almost half of Kiwis working
overseas make more than $100,000 a year - and they are split on
whether they want to come home.
- - - -
Five facing charges in $1.7b SCF fraud case: The Serious
Fraud Office has laid 21 charges against five people involved
with the collapsed South Canterbury Finance company.
- - - -
Kiwibank, TSB keep credit ratings: Community-owned TSB Bank
and state-owned Kiwibank have retained their credit ratings
after the latest round of revisions conducted by Standard and
Poor's under its ratings criteria for banks.
- - - -
Tag Oil strike could be 'game changer': Tag Oil
says the discovery of oil at a Taranaki well could be a
"game-changer" for the company.
- - - -