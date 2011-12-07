WELLINGTON Dec 8 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Police target drivers using mobile phones: Motorists who continue to flout the ban on cellphones will be targeted by police using cameras with long lenses after a two-week blitz nabbed more than 800 law breakers.

Numbers firm up in Shearer's favour: About 400 Labour Party faithful last night turned out in Wellington to hear the two contenders for the party's leadership as the numbers begin to firm up in David Shearer's favour ahead of Tuesday's vote by MPs.

Key fails to stop British travel tax rise: Prime Minister John Key has failed to pull any strings with his friend and British counterpart David Cameron with a "disappointing" jump in tax for travel between the two countries confirmed.

DOC cutbacks 'will lead to extinctions': Animals teetering on the edge of oblivion will be pushed into extinction by further cuts at the Conservation Department (DOC), a group of scientists has warned.

Pre-pay TV venture aims to lure 50,000 Kiwis: Sky Television and TVNZ have spent NZ$25 million on a new "pre-pay" television joint venture and expected at least 50,000 Kiwis to buy into the idea, including free-to-air competitor Mediaworks.

Windfall in prospect for Telecom shareholders: Telecom shareholders may be able to look forward to a share buy-back or a special dividend after the company announced a review of its capital structure, analysts say.

Mid-sized wineries still struggling to survive: A winemaker is backing an annual state-of-the-industry report which says medium-sized wineries are increasingly struggling to survive, with six years of losses on average.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Chinese cash flows to Nats: Chinese New Zealand businesses, including one formerly owned by the businessman spearheading Shanghai Pengxin's bid for the Crafar dairy farms, have boosted the National Party's coffers by more than $100,000 in recent days.

Cunliffe says Shearer not ready to lead party: Labour leadership contender David Cunliffe says the party cannot risk a "false start" by choosing the wrong leader in the contest.

Goodbye NZ, hello $100,000: Almost half of Kiwis working overseas make more than $100,000 a year - and they are split on whether they want to come home.

Five facing charges in $1.7b SCF fraud case: The Serious Fraud Office has laid 21 charges against five people involved with the collapsed South Canterbury Finance company.

Kiwibank, TSB keep credit ratings: Community-owned TSB Bank and state-owned Kiwibank have retained their credit ratings after the latest round of revisions conducted by Standard and Poor's under its ratings criteria for banks.

Tag Oil strike could be 'game changer': Tag Oil says the discovery of oil at a Taranaki well could be a "game-changer" for the company.