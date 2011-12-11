WELLINGTON Dec 12 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Monday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Cuts loom as council reaches for budget axe: Wellington City
Council must slash its budget by up to NZ$180 million over the
next decade.
- - - -
'Super watchdog' could police bloggers and news websites:
The Law Commission review proposes a super watchdog for the news
industry, to police the "wild west of the internet".
- - - -
Dunne holds key to asset sales vote: The key vote of Ohariu
MP Peter Dunne will pass partial asset sales into law, sparking
criticism that the UnitedFuture leader has no mandate to support
the plan.
- - - -
Govt cutbacks create unease in Wellington: Government
cutbacks appear to have shaken Wellington's business confidence
for the next year.
- - - -
Air New Zealand talks down earnings: Air New Zealand's
financial boost in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup
has failed to last and the airline is now talking down its
full-year profit expectations, sending its shares into a steep
descent, analysts say.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Nats-Maori deal to help poor: Prime Minister John Key says
the support deal with the Maori Party focuses heavily on getting
results in education, housing and unemployment, particularly
youth unemployment.
- - - -
Report proposes tough new laws on cyber bullying: Victims of
cyber bullying could strike back at their tormentors through a
new, easily accessible internet enforcer capable of imposing
fines, ordering apologies or even terminating the offender's
internet account under a proposal revealed today.
- - - -
Christmas comes late to NZ shops and malls: The Christmas
rush has begun at malls and shopping precincts around the
country, but the spending appears to be somewhat subdued,
compared to pre-recession levels.
- - - -
Rivals square off in bid for tap beer drinkers: Independent
Liquor's push into the tap beer market is gathering steam, and
the company's chief executive says DB Breweries is heavily
discounting its wholesale keg prices in response to having a new
competitor on the block.
- - - -
Rising house prices push property probe: Sky-rocketing house
prices have given a state probe into property impetus and land
supply could emerge this week as a key to resolving issues.
- - - -
Austrian, NZ oil firms set to survey off lower South Island:
Austrian oil giant OMV and its majority joint venture
partner Shell New Zealand will begin their next seaborne seismic
data acquisition programme in the Great South Basin this week,
part of an overall $50 million programme.
- - - -