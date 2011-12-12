WELLINGTON Dec 13 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Residents spooked after Wellington murder: Spooked central Wellington residents are reviewing their day-to-day routines after a brutal unsolved murder, while the dead man's sister pleads for information about the attack.

- - - -

Council boss quiet on budget cuts: This time last year, Wellington City Council threatened to make deep cuts to services to balance its budget. In the end it compromised - and now it's facing the same dilemma all over again.

- - - -

Air NZ may cut scores of jobs: Air New Zealand is understood to be considering hundreds of job losses early next year. The airline is looking to slash tens of millions of dollars in costs in a difficult year ahead which could see the koru pulling out of London.

- - - -

Who scored highest in the KiwiSaver fund rankings?: Chopping and changing at eight of the biggest KiwiSaver providers has stopped them from delivering a gold-star performance, but all were good enough for a pass mark.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

London service at risk in Air NZ review: Air New Zealand is refusing to rule out withdrawing its flagship daily services to London in a review of its loss-making long-haul flight roster.

- - - -

Shearer tipped to take out leadership contest: David Shearer is expected to become the Labour Party's new leader today despite a flow of last-minute support for David Cunliffe.

- - - -

Maori staunch on MMP but true-blue voters want change: The greatest support to keep MMP came from Maori voters, while the strongest current for change flowed from staunch National seats, a breakdown of voting by electorates shows.

- - - -

Wine about to get more expensive as glut runs out: The price of wine is set to rise as the balance between supply and demand tightens, according to a strategic review of the billion-dollar export industry.

- - - -

Joyce moves up for round two: Prime Minister John Key has elevated Steven Joyce to his front bench and promoted Craig Foss to Commerce Minister in a round of cabinet appointments aimed at a "business-as-usual" approach to the second term.

- - - -

Call for KiwiSaver cash to boost firms: Innovative New Zealand companies could benefit from KiwiSaver money being invested in local venture capital funds, an industry group says.