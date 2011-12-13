WELLINGTON Dec 14 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Annette King may run for mayor: Her parliamentary ambitions are over, but Annette King may now turn her thoughts to the Wellington mayoralty.

North Island close to total blackout: Power was cut to about 200,000 homes and businesses from Northland to Lower Hutt yesterday as the North Island came within seconds of total blackout.

Trade Me shares up 20c on first day: Investors who forked out NZ$2025 for the minimum allocation of 750 shares in Trade Me are sitting on a profit of NZ$150 after the company's first frenetic day's trading on the NZX.

Telecom starts search for new CEO: Telecom boss Paul Reynolds may pocket a payout of at least an extra year's salary worth $1.75 million after the company announced it had begun searching for a new chief executive without confirming it had reached an exit agreement with him.

Surprise pay rise for Fonterra farmers: Fonterra farmers have been given a surprise pay rise but neither they nor economists are confident the global economy will allow them to hang on to it for long.

Shearer - peacemaking leader's first job: New Labour leader David Shearer's first moves are expected to be conciliatory - including front bench offers for both David Cunliffe and Nanaia Mahuta, who contested the leadership against him.

200,000 affected by power cut at Huntly: Technicians at Huntly worked overnight to reroute circuits around a fault lurking somewhere between the plant's generators and their connection to the national grid just outside the property boundary.

Fonterra's boost worth NZ$283m: Fonterra has given a pre-Christmas boost to its forecast payout to farmers that could pump nearly NZ$300 million into the economy.

Govt may subsidise Igloo set top boxes: The Government is looking at taxpayer subsidies for some late-adopters to get Sky's Igloo set-top boxes after old analogue TV signals are switched off.

New boss 'must be open like Reynolds': The new chief executive of Telecom should follow the lead set by Paul Reynolds of being open and honest to shareholders, Craigs Investment Partners broker Chris Timms said yesterday.