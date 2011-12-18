WELLINGTON Dec 19 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Pike mine 'still lethal': Receivers for Pike River coal mine are adamant the mine remains unsafe to recover the bodies of 29 men killed in a fatal explosion.

- - - -

Shearer's new direction: New Labour leader David Shearer will unveil the party's new lineup today.

- - - -

KiwiSaver 'may cut national savings': Kiwisaver has been "modestly successful" at getting poorer people to save for their retirement.

- - - -

Economy gets kick from cup: A boost to spending from the Rugby World Cup is expected to have helped the economy expand strongly in the third quarter.

- - - -

Goldminer confident of boost: OceanaGold Corp is confident of a longer-term production target of 600,000 ounces a year.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Season's spending looking jolly for retailers: Festive season spending is already up on last year and Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday will be an added bonus for last-minute shopping, says an industry group.

- - - -

Fonterra to explain share details: Fonterra will meet farmers next month to address concerns about planned changes to the co-operative's capital structure.

- - - -

Dollar-wise shoppers are out for bargains: Retailers are cutting prices and offering special deals to lure Christmas shoppers through the doors with six days left to ring up the tills.

- - - -

Thousands of rail commuters face major disruption: Thousands of Auckland rail commuters face weeks of disrupted trips from today as buses replace trains between Britomart and Newmarket.

- - - -

Cabinet to meet after swearing-in: The new Cabinet will meet for the first time this afternoon, after ministers were sworn in at a ceremony in Wellington today.