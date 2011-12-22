WELLINGTON Dec 23 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Retailers start Boxing Day sales early: Big-box retailers have kicked off Boxing Day sales before the ham is glazed and pavlova is baked, in a bid to entice grinches to loosen their purse strings.

TVNZ business show cut: Television New Zealand's early morning AMP Business programme will air for the last time this morning as the state broadcaster has decided to pit its Breakfast team directly against TV3's Firstline.

Slow growth tipped to keep cash rate low: The Reserve Bank is likely to keep the official cash rate extremely low till late next year, economists say, despite the economy growing a faster than expected 0.8 per cent in the September quarter.

Mystery Kiwi bid for Crafar farms: In yet another twist in the tortuous Crafar farms receivership saga, the receivers have given aspiring Chinese buyers Shanghai Pengxin a month to close the deal, while a mystery new farmers' buyer group has emerged claiming to have outbid everyone.

Pyne Gould takeover bid makes slow gains:Businessman George Kerr's 37 cents a share takeover offer for Pyne Gould Corporation is gathering acceptances only slowly and grudgingly, with Kerr having to extend the deadline a fifth time until the end of January.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

SAS must never go back, says Goff: The SAS is to be withdrawn from Afghanistan on schedule in March, the Government announced yesterday - but the move was met with Opposition calls to ensure they are never deployed again.

Auckland most hostile city - by a country mile: It's the city many past the Bombay Hills love to hate and now Auckland has topped a poll to find the least friendly places in New Zealand.

Kathmandu's nightmare before Christmas: Kathmandu lost a quarter of its market value yesterday after a poor trading update sparked a sell-off, pushing what has been one of the best-performing stocks of 2011 below its starting price for the year.

Dairy stars but other exports play part: It's been another great year for dairy and several other commodities aren't doing too badly either.

Revisions take fun out of faster growth: There was a "now you see it, now you don't" quality to the national accounts Statistics New Zealand released yesterday.