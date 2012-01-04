WELLINGTON Jan 5 Following are some of
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
KiwiSaver funds take $343m hit: KiwiSaver funds lost $343
million in the September quarter because of turbulent
international markets, according to an industry survey.
- - - -
Port of Napier seeks to make Fonterra move permanent: The
Port of Napier is pitching to permanently secure Fonterra's
shipping business, which has been caught up in industrial action
between Ports of Auckland and its workers.
- - - -
Ship visitors boost business: More Wellington shops are
being urged to open up for cruise ship visitors as the city
enjoys another bumper season of sea-bound guests.
- - - -
Takeover bid close to crucial threshold: George Kerr's
37-cents-a-share takeover bid for Pyne Gould Corporation (PGC)
is closing in on a key target of acceptances for 50.01
per cent of the shares, when he may declare the bid
unconditional and successful.
- - - -
Ticketek loss jumps despite RWC rights: Hefty transaction
fees and Rugby World Cup ticket sales couldn't stop Ticketek's
New Zealand losses from doubling in the last financial year.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Christchurch firms pick up pieces - again: For many
Christchurch businesses, the latest round of shakes that started
on December 23 couldn't have come at a worse time.
- - - -
Port row: $100k a week down drain: Business worth $100,000 a
week to Ports of Auckland is likely to end up at Tauranga and
Napier after Fonterra said it would move shipments away from
Auckland.
- - - -
Govt's sell off-firms are top performers: State-owned energy
companies earmarked for partial sale are generating returns well
in excess of the Government's cost of owning them and outperform
most similar private sector companies, says a report released
just before Christmas.
- - - -
Port of Tauranga, Cavalier lead way on
first day: New Zealand shares gained on the first trading day
for 2012, with Port of Tauranga rising to a record close after
rival Ports of Auckland said it had lost business from Fonterra
in the face of strikes.
- - - -