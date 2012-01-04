WELLINGTON Jan 5 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST

KiwiSaver funds take $343m hit: KiwiSaver funds lost $343 million in the September quarter because of turbulent international markets, according to an industry survey.

Port of Napier seeks to make Fonterra move permanent: The Port of Napier is pitching to permanently secure Fonterra's shipping business, which has been caught up in industrial action between Ports of Auckland and its workers.

Ship visitors boost business: More Wellington shops are being urged to open up for cruise ship visitors as the city enjoys another bumper season of sea-bound guests.

Takeover bid close to crucial threshold: George Kerr's 37-cents-a-share takeover bid for Pyne Gould Corporation (PGC) is closing in on a key target of acceptances for 50.01 per cent of the shares, when he may declare the bid unconditional and successful.

Ticketek loss jumps despite RWC rights: Hefty transaction fees and Rugby World Cup ticket sales couldn't stop Ticketek's New Zealand losses from doubling in the last financial year.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Christchurch firms pick up pieces - again: For many Christchurch businesses, the latest round of shakes that started on December 23 couldn't have come at a worse time.

Port row: $100k a week down drain: Business worth $100,000 a week to Ports of Auckland is likely to end up at Tauranga and Napier after Fonterra said it would move shipments away from Auckland.

Govt's sell off-firms are top performers: State-owned energy companies earmarked for partial sale are generating returns well in excess of the Government's cost of owning them and outperform most similar private sector companies, says a report released just before Christmas.

Port of Tauranga, Cavalier lead way on first day: New Zealand shares gained on the first trading day for 2012, with Port of Tauranga rising to a record close after rival Ports of Auckland said it had lost business from Fonterra in the face of strikes.