WELLINGTON Dec 28 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Peter Ellis' lawyer calls for commission: The lawyer for convicted child-sex abuser Peter Ellis says an independent commission is needed to deal with alleged miscarriages of justice in New Zealand.

- - - -

Second June 13 Christchurch earthquake upgraded: Christchurch's deadly February earthquake was smaller than the second June 13 quake, GNS Science has found.

- - - -

Relief for taxpayers as guarantees end: Taxpayers won't have to foot the bill much longer for failing banks and finance companies, with the last of the Crown deposit guarantees ending on Saturday. Taxpayers have paid out more than NZ$1.9 billion, with the lion's share going to South Canterbury Finance investors.

- - - -

Festive spending seen as encouraging: A surge in spending in the lead-up to Christmas and Boxing Day is being described as a return of shoppers' confidence and a sign of economic recovery.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Occupy protest makes a move: A reduced number of Occupy Auckland protesters have made Victoria Park their campground after being ordered to leave Aotea Square.

- - - -

Academic sees racism in child abuse term: The Race Relations Commissioner has supported a historian's objections to the phrase "Maori child abuse".

- - - -

Upgrade for top tourism harbour: Milford Sound's harbour is to have a $6 million upgrade including a rebuilding of the 22-year-old man-made breakwater, starting next month.

- - - -

Brokers' Picks: Chorus of assent over telco, Ryman: Two stocks stand out for their popularity in the 2012 brokers' picks: Ryman Healthcare and Chorus - both have been picked by five out of seven participating brokers.