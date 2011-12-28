WELLINGTON Dec 29 Following are some of
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Parents relieved as teen arrested: The parents of the
five-year-old European girl savagely attacked at a holiday park
are relieved a Turangi teenager has been arrested.
- - - -
Grandson helps to conserve Scott's hut: The closest living
link to one of the great 20th century expeditions will get a
little closer next week. Falcon Scott, the grandson of Antarctic
pioneer Captain Robert Falcon Scott, will travel to the ice to
help preserve the hut that served as a base for his
grandfather's second, ill-fated expedition.
- - - -
Charities' finances face more scrutiny: Inland Revenue is
expected to put ''bogus'' charities under much more scrutiny in
2012, aided by a new database which opens the books on
charities' financial records.
- - - -
Port looking beyond quake disruption: The quake-hit port at
Lyttelton has trembled, but not been dissuaded from the
goal of establishing a public area in the inner harbour close to
the township from where it has operated since the 1840s.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Nelson residents ready for another deluge: Nervous residents
are asking for sandbags as Nelson braces for more flooding in
the wake of torrential rain that caused tens of millions of
dollars in damage.
- - - -
Expert slams Govt 'attack' on media: The decision to seek
court costs from the cameraman behind the "tea tapes"
controversy has been slammed as part of a dangerous attack by a
government hostile to media.
- - - -
Insurer rejects overseas surgery: New Zealand's biggest
health insurer has looked at sending patients overseas for cheap
surgery and procedures but rejected it because most members shun
the notion, even though some cost savings could be high.
- - - -