$1.3b bid to buy asset: A mystery foreign group won approval to buy a big chunk of New Zealand in a secret $1.3b deal.

For NZOG, the good oil may be in Tunisia: Former New Zealand Oil & Gas chief executive David Salisbury hopes to see a possible $100 million deal in Tunisia come to fruition for the company he left last week.

Quakes put Woolworths in the red: Canterbury's earthquakes have wreaked more than $70 million of damage to the country's two large supermarket chains and is costing their insurers almost $59m, according to their annual reports.

7400 damage claims: A total of 7400 claims have been lodged with the Earthquake Commission for damage caused by the December 23 quakes in Canterbury.

Prepay mobile price war tipped: A price war may be coming in the mobile market after Telecom slashed its prepay mobile prices almost in half with the introduction of its new mobile brand, Skinny.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Ports of Auckland promises changes as new strike looms: Ports of Auckland appears resigned to the likelihood that next week's planned strike action by the Maritime Union will go ahead.

Salvors brace for worst in coming storm: Ferocious weather could make it too dangerous for salvors to approach the Rena if it breaks up in rough seas predicted for the weekend.

Sealord secures $190m bank deal: Sealord, which was forced to tap shareholders for funds to repay debt in 2010, has secured a new $190 million bank facility with longer terms, giving it greater leeway to meet future repayments.

Rainy summer ruining holidays: One of our wettest summers is set to continue, with more heavy rain to hit parts of the North Island this weekend.