WELLINGTON Jan 11 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Two years likely to remove Rena: Removing the wreck of the Rena is expected to take two years, a source close to the operation says.

Auckland spectators ejected for tennis betting: The ASB Classic and Heineken Open tennis tournaments have been targeted by spectators placing spot bets on matches.

Outlook for Wellington house prices uncertain: Wellington house prices trailed the rest of the country last year and valuations in the region face a cloudy future, experts say.

Petrol price rises - and more likely: Motorists could face further price increases in the coming weeks, with New Zealand's major petrol companies signalling the latest hike does not cover the costs they have absorbed.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Nationwide house price recovery 'faltering': The nationwide property market recovery is showing signs of faltering in parts of the country but Auckland prices are expected to keep climbing this year despite having reached record highs.

Expert says council is behind wharf strife: The industrial strife on the Auckland wharves is the result of pressure on the Ports of Auckland board to make more money for the Auckland Council, says a ports expert.

Rena salvage cost skyrockets: Salvors face one of the most dangerous and expensive underwater operations ever undertaken in New Zealand as they try to recover hundreds of containers from the sinking Rena, says a salvage expert.

NZ$780m bid for Pacific Brands: American private equity giant KKR's play for clothing and homeware wholesaler Pacific Brands highlights how attractive undervalued firms in the Australasian retail sector are becoming to large investors, an analyst says.

Air NZ wins top airline 'Oscar' for second time: A global airline industry magazine has named Air New Zealand the world's top airline for the second time in three years.