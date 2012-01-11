WELLINGTON Jan 12 Following are some of
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Millions spent on travel for judges and spouses: Judges have
clocked up more than $18 million on travel and accommodation
over the past three years, including five overseas trips where
Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias took along husband and business
tycoon Hugh Fletcher at taxpayers' expense.
Luxury vehicle industry defies recession:The wealthy
continue to spend up large on new luxury cars, shrugging off the
effects of the global economic turmoil. Official figures show
sales of luxury brands such as Bentley, BMW, Porsche and Ferrari
grew by more than 8 per cent last year.
Static Wellington rents buck national trend: Rents have been
falling in Wellington, against the national trend, but some
tenants say they are still too high for the quality of housing.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Port begins moves to lay off workers: The two sides in the
bitter industrial dispute on the Auckland wharves begin a fourth
round of mediation today with little sign of a solution in
sight.
Toothfish scramble 'too risky': The annual scramble to catch
Antarctic toothfish in the Ross Sea south of New Zealand for
wealthy American diners is unduly putting lives at risk, and
making New Zealand taxpayer picking up the bill for rescue
operations, opposition parties say.
BBC host: NZ offers 'sod all': New Zealand has "sod all",
except for earthquakes, says a Sheffield radio host who slagged
off the Land of the Long White Cloud after mistaking an
Australian for a Kiwi.
Oz a challenge for Michael Hill: Jewellery retailer Michael
Hill International says trading conditions in
Australia, its largest market, are challenging and resulting in
margin pressure, which will have an adverse impact on half-year
profit.
Workers' low standard of education dampens economy: New
Zealand needs to do more to improve our workforce's literacy,
numeracy and language skills if we are to achieve significant
economic growth, according to business leaders.
