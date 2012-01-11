WELLINGTON Jan 12 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Millions spent on travel for judges and spouses: Judges have clocked up more than $18 million on travel and accommodation over the past three years, including five overseas trips where Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias took along husband and business tycoon Hugh Fletcher at taxpayers' expense.

Luxury vehicle industry defies recession:The wealthy continue to spend up large on new luxury cars, shrugging off the effects of the global economic turmoil. Official figures show sales of luxury brands such as Bentley, BMW, Porsche and Ferrari grew by more than 8 per cent last year.

Static Wellington rents buck national trend: Rents have been falling in Wellington, against the national trend, but some tenants say they are still too high for the quality of housing.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Port begins moves to lay off workers: The two sides in the bitter industrial dispute on the Auckland wharves begin a fourth round of mediation today with little sign of a solution in sight.

Toothfish scramble 'too risky': The annual scramble to catch Antarctic toothfish in the Ross Sea south of New Zealand for wealthy American diners is unduly putting lives at risk, and making New Zealand taxpayer picking up the bill for rescue operations, opposition parties say.

BBC host: NZ offers 'sod all': New Zealand has "sod all", except for earthquakes, says a Sheffield radio host who slagged off the Land of the Long White Cloud after mistaking an Australian for a Kiwi.

Oz a challenge for Michael Hill: Jewellery retailer Michael Hill International says trading conditions in Australia, its largest market, are challenging and resulting in margin pressure, which will have an adverse impact on half-year profit.

Workers' low standard of education dampens economy: New Zealand needs to do more to improve our workforce's literacy, numeracy and language skills if we are to achieve significant economic growth, according to business leaders.