DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Leaky buildings at Parliament to be plugged: There are
numerous damaging leaks in the Beehive, and with Treasury's
approval Parliamentary Services is taking steps to trace them
and plug them.
- - - -
Wellington's 'scary' airport good for tourism: A Wellington
tourism boss says a video showing frightening landings at
Wellington Airport could attract visitors to the capital.
British newspaper The Telegraph compiled a list of the world's
scariest airports to take off and land at with Wellington among
the worst.
- - - -
Maier offered $5m bonus if SCF saved: Former South
Canterbury Finance chief executive Sandy Maier was offered a
bonus of $5 million if he saved the company, on top of his $1m
salary.
- - - -
Landcorp 'will pay out $18m': State-owned farmer Landcorp
says it is yet to finalise a sharemilking arrangement with the
Chinese bidder for the former Crafar farm assets, after a rival
bidder claimed $18 million a year could go overseas from the
deal.
- - - -
Closed tender bid queried by Labour: Labour Housing
spokeswoman Annette King has called on the State Services
Commission to reassure the public that Housing New Zealand
followed appropriate and approved procedures when it issued
contracts to consultancy Deloitte.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
'Miles apart' after port talks collapse: The Maritime Union
is considering its next move in the bitter industrial dispute on
the Auckland wharves after yesterday's latest attempt at
mediation with the Ports of Auckland failed.
- - - -
Outsourced aid part of foreign ministry cuts plan:
Diplomatic support for New Zealanders in jail or hospital
overseas may end, with private sector companies hired to provide
those services under plans to reduce costs at the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs and Trade.
- - - -
Blue Chip units offered in Singapore: Singaporeans are being
invited to buy units in three Auckland apartment blocks which
desperate Blue Chip victims are trying to escape from via a
Supreme Court ruling, due out any day.
- - - -
Fyfe signals challenges for Air NZ: Air New Zealand
chief executive Rob Fyfe said 2011 was a tough year for the
airline and 2012 is shaping up to be just as challenging because
of ongoing economic instability in Europe.
- - - -
Air, seaports would benefit from stock exchange listing,
says report: Listing large council-owned seaports and airports
on the stock exchange would put added pressure on these assets
to lift their game, says the Productivity Commission.
- - - -