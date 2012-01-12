WELLINGTON Jan 13 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Leaky buildings at Parliament to be plugged: There are numerous damaging leaks in the Beehive, and with Treasury's approval Parliamentary Services is taking steps to trace them and plug them.

Wellington's 'scary' airport good for tourism: A Wellington tourism boss says a video showing frightening landings at Wellington Airport could attract visitors to the capital. British newspaper The Telegraph compiled a list of the world's scariest airports to take off and land at with Wellington among the worst.

Maier offered $5m bonus if SCF saved: Former South Canterbury Finance chief executive Sandy Maier was offered a bonus of $5 million if he saved the company, on top of his $1m salary.

Landcorp 'will pay out $18m': State-owned farmer Landcorp says it is yet to finalise a sharemilking arrangement with the Chinese bidder for the former Crafar farm assets, after a rival bidder claimed $18 million a year could go overseas from the deal.

Closed tender bid queried by Labour: Labour Housing spokeswoman Annette King has called on the State Services Commission to reassure the public that Housing New Zealand followed appropriate and approved procedures when it issued contracts to consultancy Deloitte.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

'Miles apart' after port talks collapse: The Maritime Union is considering its next move in the bitter industrial dispute on the Auckland wharves after yesterday's latest attempt at mediation with the Ports of Auckland failed.

Outsourced aid part of foreign ministry cuts plan: Diplomatic support for New Zealanders in jail or hospital overseas may end, with private sector companies hired to provide those services under plans to reduce costs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Blue Chip units offered in Singapore: Singaporeans are being invited to buy units in three Auckland apartment blocks which desperate Blue Chip victims are trying to escape from via a Supreme Court ruling, due out any day.

Fyfe signals challenges for Air NZ: Air New Zealand chief executive Rob Fyfe said 2011 was a tough year for the airline and 2012 is shaping up to be just as challenging because of ongoing economic instability in Europe.

Air, seaports would benefit from stock exchange listing, says report: Listing large council-owned seaports and airports on the stock exchange would put added pressure on these assets to lift their game, says the Productivity Commission.