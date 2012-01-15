WELLINGTON Jan 16 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Monday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Fears Treaty settlement being 'frittered away': A serious
split has emerged within Wellington Maori amid claims that the
multimillion-dollar Port Nicholson Block Treaty settlement
proceeds are in danger of being "frittered away".
- - - -
Regional councils join forces: Government red tape is
expected to be slashed by an alliance of central and lower North
Island regional councils, which have joined forces in a new
approach to managing natural resources.
- - - -
Plush apartment and retail building begins: Flying in the
face of the recession, a plush multimillion-dollar development
jutting into Wellington's Harbour has had 65 of its 75
apartments pre-sold for up to $7 million each.
- - - -
Dot Kiwi to enhance patriotic flavour of websites: People
and businesses who find ".co.nz" insufficiently patriotic may be
able to register websites that end with ".kiwi" from next year.
- - - -
Five SCF accused due in court: The five people charged with
the biggest white-collar crime in New Zealand, worth $1.7
billion, after a lengthy investigation into South Canterbury
Finance (SCF) are scheduled to appear in Timaru District Court
today.
- - - -
Banks say inflation likely to stay low: Cheaper food,
televisions and internet access are expected to drive down
inflation and should ensure mortgage interest rates stay low
this year, economists say.
- - - -
Exporters need to focus on Asia, economists say: New Zealand
exporters need to refocus their efforts to increase exports to
Asia after a further round of credit rating downgrades of
European countries at the weekend, economists say.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Hop off - bus cards have to be replaced: Auckland's
"integrated" public transport cards, introduced in May with a $1
million marketing budget from the public purse, will have to be
replaced because they are not compatible with a new system for
trains, ferries and some bus companies.
- - - -
Government plans to make mineral exploration easier: The
Government is planning "significant" changes to the Crown
Minerals Act next year to make it easier for miners to explore
and then extract minerals, and it will consult the public and
industry soon.
- - - -
Union says immigrants forced to accept pay below minimum
wage: Chinese chefs working here are being asked to accept pay
cuts or face losing their jobs, because of hundreds of Chinese
chefs entering the country under the free trade agreement with
China.
- - - -
Low-alcohol wine making strong gains: A local wine label is
gaining strong sales growth from its low-alcohol sauvignon
blanc, with output expected to hit the 60,000 bottle mark this
year.
- - - -
Retail 'harder now than at start of GFC': Australia's retail
environment appears to be even more difficult now than it was
during the onset of the global financial crisis, says the chief
executive of Michael Hill International MHI.NZ>, Mike Parsell.
- - - -